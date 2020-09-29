Postal worker seriously injured in hit-and-run in Portsmouth; USPS offers $50,000 reward for info

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crash.

Portsmouth emergency communications received a call Tuesday around 10:54 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Airline Boulevard near Caroline Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman was crossing Airline Boulevard when she was hit.

Police are looking for the driver of a black Dodge Journey that flagged down an officer about the crash.

Authorities are also looking for anyone who has camera footage of Airline Boulevard from Alexanders Corner to Rodman Avenue between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact the lead investigator on the case at 757-714-2057.

Those with information can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Anyone who has information can also call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Say “law enforcement.”

Police are looking for the driver of a Dodge Journey that flagged an officer down after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

