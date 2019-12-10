Live Now
Portsmouth Police: Woman seriously injured in stabbing Tuesday

Crime

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was seriously injured Tuesday after she was stabbed in the 2400 block of High Street in Portsmouth.

Emergency communications received a call at 5:34 p.m. reporting the incident, Sgt. Misty Holley said.

Police responded to an area around high Street and Frederick Boulevard, where they found an adult female stabbed “on the backside.”

She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the incident actually occurred in the 2400 block of High Street.

