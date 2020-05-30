Portsmouth Police: Shooting on Edwards Street seriously injures 4 adults and 1 juvenile

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police say five people, including a child younger than 10, were shot and seriously injured in a shooting Friday night.

Police responded to the 500 block of Edwards Street Friday night in reference to the shooting. The call was received around 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived and began investigating, two adult victims, a male and female, walked in Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Shortly after, police said two adult males and one juvenile male under the age of 10 walked into the emergency room of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The Portsmouth Police Department says all five victims have serious injuries and are in stable condition at this time.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887). Tipsters can also submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.

