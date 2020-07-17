Portsmouth Police seek man accused of Thursday afternoon robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are searching for a man they say robbed a person on Ambler Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Bobby Petty Jr., a Portsmouth resident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Ambler Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Thursday after dispatchers received an emergency call reporting the robbery.

They arrived to find the victim, who said Petty allegedly robbed him at gunpoint. Police did not say what was taken.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Police say Petty is between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 260 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Petty also has outstanding warrants for obstruction of justice, but those charges are unrelated to Thursday’s incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

