Portsmouth police seek 2 people in connection with shooting; both considered armed and dangerous

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for two people wanted in connection with a shooting this week.

Both people are considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Police are looking for Damontiona Star Osborn, 23, and Marquell Lamont Moon, 28, who are wanted in connection with the shooting, which happened around 2:10 p.m. May 17 in the 300 block of Washington Street.

A man sustained injuries in the shooting, but they aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Through the investigation, police identified two suspects as well as a suspect vehicle.

Osborn is wanted on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding.

Moon is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

They may be driving a dark gray or black four-door BMW.

Damontiona Star Osborn

Marquell Lamont Moo