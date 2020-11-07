Portsmouth Police renew call for help in finding homicide suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are renewing a call for the public’s help locating a man wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said 27-year-old Jevon M. Scott is wanted in connection with the death of 48-year-old Dornell Chavous of Chesapeake.

Chavous was shot and killed in 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue on June 11 around 6:45 a.m.

Scott is described as 5’10” tall and 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Scott is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Those with information can also call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit.

