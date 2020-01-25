Portsmouth Police release photo of person of interest in Lake Forest Court shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police have released a photo of a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Lake Forest Court in Portsmouth Jan. 2.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Robert Howard, a Portsmouth resident.

Howard is about 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 240 and 255 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com