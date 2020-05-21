Portsmouth Police looking for person of interest in connection with man’s shooting death

Mary M Woods

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are asking for help finding a person of interest after a man was shot and killed on Dale Drive May 11.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Mary M. Woods, of Portsmouth, in connection with the shooting.

Police responded to the 100 block of Dale Drive around 2:30 p.m. May 11 for a report of a man who was shot.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Woods is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

