Portsmouth Police issue appeal for tips in teen’s homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police issued another appeal Friday for information in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl nearly three months ago.

The homicide happened the afternoon of August 5, in the 2500 block of High Street.

Detectives say Lamyricle Lee was walking to the store with several other people when a car stopped in front of them. The driver fired several shots, hitting the teen. She died at the hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators released images of a car they wanted to locate in connection to this crime. It’s describes as a faded, black, early 2000 model Honda Civic.





On Friday, police said their detectives have exhausted all their leads at this point.

They are seeking help from the public “to get justice and closure for Lamyricle and her family.”

If you have any information about this case, please contact detectives at (757) 393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

