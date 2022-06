PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an early morning shooting that wounded a man and juvenile.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. in the 5100 block of George Washington Highway. Both the man and the juvenile male victim are expected to recover.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 5100 block of George Washington Hwy. An adult male and a juvenile male sustained serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, they are receiving treatment. More to follow as information becomes available pic.twitter.com/Cfu6SV1RVf — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) June 29, 2022

No other details have been released.