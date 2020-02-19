Portsmouth Police investigate Spinners Vape armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth detectives are looking to the public for help identifying two men responsible for robbing a local vape shop Saturday morning.

Officials say they responded to Spinners Vape in the 800 block of Airline Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery just before 6 a.m.

According to detectives, two men sat down at a table inside the business. Shortly after, they say the men stood up, showed their guns to an employee and demanded money.

The employee complied with the men’s demands, police say.

Officials added that the men ran away from the business afterward.

No one was injured.

The first suspect is described as a tall, thin man with a beard. At the time of the robbery, reports show he wore a jacket with the letters “DBL” printed on the front and the number “34” printed on both sleeves.

The second suspect was also a bearded man wearing a coat, police say. It’s described by police as a black coat with fur around the collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.