Portsmouth Police identify man killed in Princeton Place shooting Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a 54-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday on Princeton Place.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Princeton Place around 2:50 a.m. Friday for a request for police and medical assistance for a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the man as 54-year-old Oliver W. Reid Jr., of Portsmouth.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Police are not releasing further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

