Portsmouth police ID victim nearly month after homicide on Columbia Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth detectives say a 33-year-old Portsmouth man was the victim of a homicide on Columbia Street in early April.

Detectives say 33-year-old Curtis Walton was fatally shot back on April 8 in the 3600 block of Columbia Street, not far from the intersection of Airline and Frederick boulevards. He was shot in the torso and later died at the hospital.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but said the drivers of two sedans, one black and another maroon, may have information on the homicide.

Anyone who might have information is being asked to come forward by calling the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up and by downloading the free p3tips app. You can also submit a tip online at http://www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.