Portsmouth police believe one suspect is responsible for two armed robberies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department believe the same individual is responsible for armed robberies at two local restaurants.

The first robbery detectives said occurred on Wednesday, November 20 around 9:00 p.m. at the Wing Stop, in the 1500 block of London Boulevard.

Police say the suspect entered the business and produced a handgun demanding money.

The second robbery occurred on Friday, November 22 around 9:30 p.m. at the Burger King, located in the 600 block of Airline Boulevard.

This time detectives say the suspect entered the business through the front door, produced a handgun, and demanded money from the employees.

The suspect fled both businesses after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported in the incidents according to police.

Detectives describe the male as weighing approximately 160 pounds and standing between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-9-inches tall.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and blue jacket with a hood, dark-colored pants and had a white cloth covering the lower portion of his face.

Photo courtesy of the City of Portsmouth.

Police ask if you can recognize the suspect pictured in the surveillance photographs to contact the Crime Line and submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

