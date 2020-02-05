Portsmouth Police arrest fugitives wanted in Pennsylvania for burglary

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit found and arrested two people wanted out of Pennsylvania on burglary and car theft charges.

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania Police posted on Facebook Jan. 29 announced two fugitives, Gary Hodgson III, 36, and Victoria Harner, 26, were arrested one day earlier in Portsmouth.

The two were wanted for alleged burglary and stealing a vehicle from a home last October.

In that post, police said Hodgson and Harner were awaiting extradition from Virginia to Pennsylvania to face the charges.

“Thank you to Portsmouth PD for the assistance!” Phoenixville Police said.