PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police confirmed to WAVY that they have met with a man they believe may have a connection to a shooting death from 2011.

Investigators put the word out to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 26 that they wanted to speak with 45-year-old Bruce Lee Jones about their investigation into a murder that took place on the 500 block of Chautauqua Avenue in 2011.

Not long after, police say Jones met with them. That is all the information available at this time.