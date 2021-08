Police say they seized these items from Curtis Mitchell. (Via VBPD)

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police arrested a Portsmouth murder suspect who was out on bond after finding two guns and other items during a traffic stop.

Police say Curtis Mitchell’s vehicle was stopped Thursday night for expired license plates and officers found an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun.

Mitchell was charged with murder after another man was found shot to death on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth in September 2020.

The victim in that shooting was 39-year-old Phillip Goston.