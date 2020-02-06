Portsmouth man who was patriarch of ‘family business’ drug ring sentenced to 22 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who prosecutors say was the patriarch of a family-run drug trafficking ring in Portsmouth will spend 22 years in prison.

Malcolm Jones Sr., 45, was sentenced on Wednesday in Norfolk federal court on charges of conspiring to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin; and for distributing heroin, fentanyl, and Acetyl fentanyl.

Jones controlled at least three drug properties run by his family members, with one serving as the distribution point for fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, crack, and powder cocaine. Federal prosecutors say Jones admitted to knowingly marketing fentanyl-laced products as heroin.

The distribution spot, the “Court,” was managed by Jones’ brother and three sons, and served between 50-100 customers a day between 2017-2019. Prosecutors say the members stockpiled weapons to protect and expand their territory.

The operation came to a halt in September 2019 when authorities raided the “Court” as part of Operation High Tide, a large-scale operation targeting “some of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Hampton Roads.”

Jones’ other family members also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later this month.

“Operation High Tide has been a success in apprehending individuals who have deprived our neighborhoods of peace and security through the dangerous combination of drugs and guns,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in a press release. “Neutralizing individuals, like Jones, who have committed serious offenses and endangered our communities has been and remains the goal of this highly coordinated and targeted law enforcement operation.”