Portsmouth man wanted on felony bomb threat charge eluded K9s in Brunswick County, sheriff’s office says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man who faces a felonious threat to bomb charge out of Chesterfield County is wanted after getting away from deputies on Tuesday in Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Welford Fax Hanks, IV was spotted around 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ebony, Virginia, but fled into the woods before he was identified by Brunswick deputies.

When deputies confirmed the man was Hanks, they called for backup, including K9s, to track him toward the North Carolina line in the area of Highway 903 in Warren County. However he wasn’t found and deputies believe he was picked up on Highway 903.

Hanks is about 5 foot 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s believed to have associates in the Ebony and Brodnax areas. He’s also has two misdemeanor warrants for threaten illegal immoral act over telephone and stalking.

Anyone who spots Hanks is asked to call 911.