Portsmouth man wanted for cousin’s murder, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for a Portsmouth man accused of killing his cousin in Chesapeake.

27-year-old Bobby Singleton is wanted for second-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Chesapeake police say Singleton’s cousin, 26-year-old Diquan Brown, died from his injuries after being shot in the 1000 block of Cascade Blvd. just before midnight Friday. Brown was from Chicago.

Police didn’t have many details in the case, but said there was a “disturbance” between several extended family members before the shooting.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.