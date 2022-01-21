Portsmouth man wanted for brother’s murder died by suicide, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a Portsmouth man wanted for the murder of his brother earlier this week died by suicide.

27-year-old Taquan D. Harper was found dead around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning in Hampton from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Harper had been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm after his brother, 24 year-old Frankie D. Bland, was fatally shot Tuesday morning around 10:20 p.m. in the 7200 block of Remsen Street in Norfolk. Bland later died at the hospital.

In a release, police said detectives have yet to release the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting. They have said the shooting happened inside a house.

