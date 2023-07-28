SAYREVILLE, N.J. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been extradited to New Jersey to face charges in connection to the killing of a councilwoman.

28-year old man Rashid Ali Bynum was extradited to New Jersey on July 27 after being charged with murder in the case of Eunice Dwumfour, who was found shot to death in February.

Police said they were called on Feb. 1 at approximately 7:22 p.m. in Sayreville, New Jersey after hearing reports of shots fired. Dwumfour was found dead on the scene in her vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

Dwumfour was the first Black person to serve in her position, and was 30 years old at the time of her death.

Bynum was arrested and taken into custody outside a residence in Chesapeake without incident on May 30, police said. Bynum faces charges for first degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Since the alleged crime took place outside Virginia, Bynum was extradited to New Jersey. He is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional facility pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

This investigation is ongoing.