NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Tuesday to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Court documents, from April, show that James Wentworth, 31, engaged in multiple sex acts with a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia’s office, law enforcement discovered the email address that Wentworth used to exchange explicit messages with the minor.

The emails reveal that Wentworth intended to use sex toys, bondage rope, and bondage tape to restrain the minor during sex acts. Additionally, they include Wentworth’s instruction for the minor to delete previous messages.

The 31-year-old man is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2024. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison.