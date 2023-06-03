NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man plead guilty to possessing a machine gun on Friday.

According to court documents, Chesapeake Police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 6, 2022. That’s when they saw Trashawn Newsome, 21, talking to the occupants of the stolen vehicle.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle and ordered Newsome and another person to the ground. The driver of the vehicle took off and Newsome went to his car and put something inside before getting on the ground.

Officers say they discovered a firearm magazine on the ground just inches away from Newsome.

A narcotics dog sniffed the vehicle and alerted officers to 120 grams of marijuana. Police also found a scale, plastic baggies, a Glock 22, and a Gen 4 semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine that converted the handgun into a fully automatic gun.

Newsome is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.