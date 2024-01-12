PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to 50 months in prison after he was arrested back in March with narcotics and two guns he wasn’t allowed to own.

Danny Collins’ sentence is part of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire, an initiative created to fight violent gun crime, Miyares’ office announced Friday.

“This sentencing is a victory for Virginia and a warning to those who seek to destroy our communities with harmful drugs and illicit firearms,” Miyares said. “I’m proud of our Ceasefire prosecution team and remain committed to working hand-in-hand with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure violent criminals remain off of our streets.”

Collins was arrested on March 16, 2023 in the 200 block of Peach Street Miyares says Drug Enforcement Administration agents were conducting surveillance on Collins to assist Portsmouth police when they saw him conducting multiple hand-to-hand transactions from his vehicle with multiple people. When he noticed police, Collins fled on foot and was later taken into custody.

Miyares’ office says a police K9 helped with the search of Collins’ vehicle and found about 27 grams of cocaine, 8.3 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of cocaine and 7.5 grams of suspected marijuana. Two guns, $1,183, and drug paraphernalia were also found.

Collins was out on bond at the time, after being charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and two counts of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.