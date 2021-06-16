Portsmouth man arrested on drug charges in North Carolina

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Dare County arrested a man following a routine traffic stop near Memorial Boulevard and Ocean Bay Boulevard.

According to authorities, the man consented to a search of his vehicle at which point they seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine, amphetamine and belbuca.

The man has been identified at Brian Joseph Williams, 54, of Portsmouth.

He was arrested and charged with (F) Possession of Cocaine, (F) Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, (M) Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance and (M) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He has been released on a $6,500 secured bond.