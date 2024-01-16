VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Riverbend Road last month.

Police say that 37-year-old Marquise Bunn has been identified as the suspect in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Antonio Wolfe and the injury of two others, one still in critical condition.

According to officials, Bunn was apprehended on Jan. 8 on an outstanding warrant for felon in possession of a firearm related to the incident. Bunn also faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.