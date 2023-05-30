PORTSMOUTH (AP) — A Portsmouth man was arrested Tuesday on murder and gun charges in the February killing of a New Jersey councilwoman who was found fatally shot in her SUV outside her home, prosecutors said.

Middlesex County, New Jersey, prosecutor Yolanda Cicconne said in a press conference that 28-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested outside a home in Chesapeake, Virginia, on first-degree murder and two second-degree handgun charges in the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

This undated photo provided by the Sayreville, N.J., Borough Council shows Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. (Sayreville Borough Council via AP)

Ciccone said the investigation is still underway and didn’t directly address a motive in Dwumfour’s death. She said Bynum was linked to a church that Dwumfour belonged to.

Bynum is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, Ciccone said. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to her first three-year term in 2021, when she ousted a Democratic incumbent. Colleagues recalled her as a soft-spoken devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations.

Her death on Feb. 1 made headlines since there was no immediate word of a shooter and sent the community reeling.