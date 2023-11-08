PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth detectives are seeking two men suspected of carjacking someone Tuesday night.

Police say it happened around 6:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Lanier Crescent, not far from Maryview Hospital.

The two suspects are 22-year-old Johnathan Andrew Rosekrans and 29-year-old Zachary Wayne Britt. Rosekrans is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Britt is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Zachary Wayne Britt (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police) Johnathan Andrew Rosekrans (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police)

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536.