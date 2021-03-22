Police: Woman who threatened to burn home in Newport News found in closet

Christine Adkinson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old woman faces arson charges after police say she threatened to burn a home in Newport News last Friday.

In a press release, police said they were dispatched to the first block of Greenwood Road at 1:25 p.m. A man at the scene told officers that Christine Adkinson told him she said she was going to burn down the home.

Police say they found Adkinson hiding in a closet inside the home. She was taken into custody and charged with threats to bomb/burn and two counts of emergency protective order violation.

Police haven’t released additional information in the case.

