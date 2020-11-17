Police: Woman targeted 2 Harris Teeter locations in James City County, stole over $1,000 worth of beauty products

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police in James City County say a woman was caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of beauty products from two Harris Teeter locations.

The first incident happened on November 3 just after 9 p.m. at the Harris Teeter located at 6485 Centerville Road where the unidentified woman allegedly stole several health and beauty products.

The following day around 10:20 a.m., the same woman went inside the Harris Teeter location at John Tyler Highway where police say she stole more products.

The total value of the stolen items is worth $1,000.

Police believe the woman is involved in similar incidents throughout Hampton Roads.

If you are able to identify this woman or know who may have been involved, please contact Officer Mike Renner at 757-253-1800.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

