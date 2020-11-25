Police: Woman stole nearly $4K in merchandise from Harris Teeter in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Wiliamsburg police are searching for a woman they say took more than $3,800 in merchandise from a Harris Teeter earlier this month.

Police say she’s also committed similar crimes in James City County and Newport News, and drives a white-colored, full-size U-Haul van.

The Harris Teeter larceny took placed at the Quarterpath Crossing location on November 6, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Heather Ziegler at 757-220-2331.