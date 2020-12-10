Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot by 19-year-old in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Cain Court and they were notified at 10:28 p.m.

Officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she was taken to the hospital. She was in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Mykal Othnel Charter

Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Mykal Othnel Charter, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious shoot or throw missile in an occupied dwelling and child abuse or neglect.

Additional charges are pending, police say, and the shooting remains under investigation.