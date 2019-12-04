Live Now
Police: Woman crashed car after pursuit from Chesapeake to Newport News, 3 others in car fled

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman was arrested after police say she led officers on an early morning chase from Chesapeake to Newport News before crashing her car.

Police say the pursuit started around 3 a.m., after police stopped a gray sedan being driven by 20-year-old Shaniya Artis at Western Branch Blvd. and Bridge Road, near the Suffolk city line.

When an officer approached the vehicle, police say the sedan took off, crossing the James River Bridge into Newport News. The vehicle eventually crashed in the area of Mercury Blvd. and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say all four people in the sedan ran from the scene. The others were able to escape, but police took Artis into custody.

Artis, of Chesapeake, was charged with eluding police, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.

