JCC Police: Woman abducted, robbed after friend asked to borrow $50

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was held at gunpoint and robbed after her friend asked to borrow money in the Williamsburg area, according to police.

James City County Police said the 47-year-old victim contacted them around 3 a.m. Monday.

She told police that the incident happened after her friend, Hampton resident Courtney Niles, had asked to borrow $50. The victim agreed, but said she’d have to go to an ATM.

The victim told police that Niles showed up in a vehicle with two men, Bailey Scott Strickland and Ryhem Sligh, both 25. They drove from the victim’s location in London Company Way to the ATM at the 7-Eleven at 1800 Jamestown Road.

The victim withdrew the money and gave it to Niles, police say, and they took the victim back to the London Company Way area. However, that’s when both Strickland and Sligh pulled out guns and demanded the victim’s ATM card, physically restraining her from leaving the vehicle.

She was able to exit the vehicle, but was also assaulted by Niles, police say. She then fled and called police.

The victim gave suspect and vehicle descriptions and police were able to find the suspects in the area. Police say a subsequent search of the suspect vehicle found guns and narcotics.

Strickland, of Yorktown, was charged with armed robbery, abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, receipt of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Sligh, of Richmond, was also charged with armed robbery, abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, receipt of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Police said that charges were pending for Niles for armed robbery, abduction and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The victim had minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Anyone with additional information about the case or surveillance video is asked to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov.