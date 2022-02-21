Police were justified in shooting Hampton man who shot 2 Maryland officers, state’s attorney says

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities were justified in the shooting of a Hampton man who police say shot two police officers in Frederick, Maryland, earlier this month, Maryland’s state’s attorney says.

The office of Maryland State’s Attorney J. Charles Smith III says it made the determination after watching bodycam footage from officers and reviewing witness statements and evidence.

The shooting that left officers Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder injured happened on February 11. Police say Dominique Lewis fired multiple rounds at the officers after they got a call for a firearms complaint. They returned fire and struck Lewis. He was incapacitated and sent to the hospital.

Both officers were later discharged from R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore on Friday, WJLA reported.

Smith’s office says since Lewis has pending charges, including attempted first degree murder of the officers, they are unable to release video of the incident at this time. “As done in previous police-involved shootings, a full declination report detailing the evidence and the decision-making process as it relates to the use of force will be released by our office upon the conclusion of the criminal case,” his office said in a release.