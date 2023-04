NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police need your help to identify a man who burglarized a Norfolk church on Tuesday.

The burglary at Crossroads Church at 1127 Surrey Crescent was reported around 11:20 p.m., police say.

Surveillance photos show shattered glass after the man made entry through a door.

Police didn’t say what he took, but they’re asking anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.