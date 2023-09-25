NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting in Newport News sent one teenager to the hospital and another in police custody.

On Friday, Sept. 22 just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of River Road for reports a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound outside of an apartment.

The teenager was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Within hour of the shooting, detectives identified a teenage suspect and took him into custody. The teen was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by juvenile and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to police.