Police take suspect into custody after barricade situation in southern Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police took a suspect into custody shortly after declaring a barricade situation Friday in the southern section of the city.

Police say they were attempting to serve a warrant in the 1900 block of Quail Hollow Ct. when the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Police tweeted they were at the scene at 11:50 a.m., but said at 12:07 p.m. the suspect was in custody.

Heavy VBPD presence in the 1900 block of Quail Hollow Ct. A suspect barricaded himself while officers were attempting to serve a warrant. This is an active scene, more to follow when information becomes available. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 8, 2021

No other details have been released at this time.