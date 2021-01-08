Police take suspect into custody after barricade situation in southern Virginia Beach

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
virginia beach police department generic_128547

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police took a suspect into custody shortly after declaring a barricade situation Friday in the southern section of the city.

Police say they were attempting to serve a warrant in the 1900 block of Quail Hollow Ct. when the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Police tweeted they were at the scene at 11:50 a.m., but said at 12:07 p.m. the suspect was in custody.

No other details have been released at this time.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10