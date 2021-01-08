Police take suspect into custody after barricade situation in southern Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police took a suspect into custody shortly after declaring a barricade situation Friday in the southern section of the city.
Police say they were attempting to serve a warrant in the 1900 block of Quail Hollow Ct. when the suspect barricaded himself inside.
Police tweeted they were at the scene at 11:50 a.m., but said at 12:07 p.m. the suspect was in custody.
No other details have been released at this time.
