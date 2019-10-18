Police: Suspect with knife stole woman’s purse on Armory Drive in Franklin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin police are looking for a male suspect who they say stole a woman’s purse while carrying a knife Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Armory Drive. Police say the suspect approached with a knife, took the purse and ran toward Second Avenue.

A K9 was used to help find suspect, described as a skinny male, about 160 pounds. He had no facial hair and was wearing a white hoodie with red undershirt, dark blue jeans and either white glasses or white goggles.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Franklin police at 757-562-8575.