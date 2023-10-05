CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is accused of trying to abduct a University of Virginia student Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Police Department says they’ve identified 40-year-old James Robert Allen as the suspect and he’s charged with strangulation and abduction.

Police say a female student reported around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday that an unknown man tried to abduct her in the area of the 800 block of Cabell Avenue, just north of UVA’s Grounds. Multiple vehicles and trees were struck by Allen’s vehicle during the incident, police say.

A surveillance photo of James Robert Allen released by Charlottesville police

She was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center and was listed in “stable” condition, police said. Police are not identifying her and have not shared a potential motive at this time, though they don’t believe Allen and the victim knew each other beforehand.

Allen is still wanted in the case and a heavy law enforcement prescence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Detective Raines at (434) 970-3266.