SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old Suffolk man who they say was behind a series of armed robberies in the region dating back to November.

Suffolk police announced the arrest of Kayron Saunders on Friday afternoon. Police say they were preparing for the execution of several search warrants related to the case at the time on Thursday when they were tipped about another armed robbery at a business in Chesapeake.

The suspect vehicle involved matched the description of one police were on the lookout for and Saunders was taken into custody without incident.

He’s been charged with five counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and six counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He’s currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail. No other details have been shared in the case, but anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk Crime Line.