UPDATE 1 2/18, 8:05 p.m: 99 purses were stolen from the Chanel store, according to a police report obtained by DC News Now on Monday.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating after an armed special police officer fired a weapon while a group was running from a Chanel store during a robbery Sunday.

Officers responded to the store, located in the 900 block of I St. NW, at about 5: 30 p.m. due to reports of gunshots. They discovered a group of at least six people entered the Chanel store, one of whom was armed with a fire extinguisher.

In a media briefing, Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy said the person wielding the extinguisher was using it as a weapon, deploying it to distract customers and workers as the rest of the group stole merchandise.

The group stole an undetermined amount of merchandise.

An armed special police officer who was employed by Chanel fired a round while the group fled the store. There were no injuries reported and the shots “did not take effect,” Savoy said. He was not a member of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said to look out for a white sedan and that more details would be available as they had them.

MPD’s Internal Affairs officials were on the scene to investigate the incident further.