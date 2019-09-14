Police: Somone stole a vehicle with a child inside

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole a car with a child inside.

According to police, at around 9:10 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to a business in the 1100 block of George Washington Highway for a report of a stolen vehicle with a 1-year-old child in the back seat.

Police say the driver of the car, the child’s mother, left her cell phone in the car, which allowed officers to use the location of the phone to track down the car.

The car was located at 9:33 p.m. in the 1200 block of Excalibur Court.

The child was located without injuries in the back seat.

At this time, there is no suspect(s) information.

If anyone has information about this offense they are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.