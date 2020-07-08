Police seek man who set Goodwill donation bin on fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a man they say set a Goodwill donation bin on fire.

Police say the incident happened June 21.

Surveillance video shows a man driving up to the donation center at 600 S. Lynnhaven Road and lighting some of the donated items on fire.

The fire then spread to the entire donation bin.

The man appeared to be driving a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Anyone who has information should contact Crime Solvers or call the fire inspectors office at 757-385-4228.

(Photo courtesy: VB Crime Solvers)

