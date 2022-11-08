NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspected serial burglar.

On Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:10 a.m. Newport News Police officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar Store in the 1000 block of Briarfield Road.

The woman who reported the burglary told police the bottom pane of the sliding door had been shattered. After reviewing security footage, police determined that man had shattered the door, entered the business, then left with merchandise. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, black boots, a white T-shirt, a black beanie, and a black and white plaid jacket. Police released images from the surveillance footage.

Photo courtesy the Newport News Police Department. The suspected serial burglar is pictured.

Newport News Police believe the same suspect has been involved in a series of commercial burglaries in Hampton.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. An anonymous tip form is also available at P3Tips.com. All tips are anonymous and tipsters will not have to appear in court.