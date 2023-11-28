ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman reportedly stole multiple products from an ABC store in Isle of Wight County.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says that in the afternoon of Nov. 26, an unknown female was caught on security camera stealing approximately $400 worth of products from the ABC store at 13478 Carrollton Blvd.

The woman has yet to be located and is pictured below: ABC store theft in Isle of Wight (Courtesy: Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with any information about this case to contact their office at 757-357-2151 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.