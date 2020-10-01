Police searching for stolen Nissan, 3 suspects after ride-share driver carjacked overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re searching for a white Nissan Versa and three suspects after a carjacking early Thursday morning.

Police say it happened in the area of Briarfield and Aberdeen roads around 2:40 a.m. A 53-year-old male ride-share driver told police he drove the suspects from Big Bethel Road to Aberdeen Road, during which a male suspect held him at gunpoint and told him to get out of the vehicle.

The victim got out and the suspects fled in the white 2018 Nissan Versa with Virginia plates. It was last seen going southbound on Aberdeen Road. Police said there were also two women with the man at the time of the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

