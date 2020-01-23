Police searching for driver who fled after crashing stolen car in chase from Chesapeake to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen car during a pursuit Wednesday night from Chesapeake to Norfolk.

Chesapeake police say the pursuit started around 9:50 p.m. when officers tried to stop a red Hyundai sedan in the area of Canadian Drive near the convergence of South Military Highway and Interstate 464.

The driver initially stopped, police say, allowing passengers to exit the car.

The driver then took off and led officers on a pursuit into Norfolk, which eventually ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle near East Princess Anne Road and Granby Street.

The driver ran from the scene, police say. No one at the scene was taken to the hospital.

Police didn’t have a description of the suspect in a press release Thursday morning, but anyone with information is asked call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com