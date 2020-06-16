Police searching for 5 women who pepper-sprayed store manager while stealing items

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are looking five women who pepper-sprayed a store manager who confronted them for stealing items.

Police say five women went into a store on Constitution Drive, filled their cart with “a multitude of items” and began to leave the store.

The manager noticed the women didn’t go to any registers before trying to leave the store, so they asked the group to stop.

The women sprayed him with the pepper spray then ran out of the store.

The woman are described as follows:

20s to 30s, about 5’10″, about 200 pounds, long blonde and black braids, wearing a face-covering, light-colored tube shirt, and blue shorts.

40 to 50 years of age, about 5’10″, thin build, wearing a white cap, white T-shirt and acid-washed blue jeans.

Unknown age, about 5’5″, medium build, wearing a face-covering, pink shirt and dark shorts.

20s to 30s, about 5’4″ to 5’6″, thin build, wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

20s to 30s, about 5’4″, thin build, wearing a face-covering, white T-shirt, and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

